Paramount Pictures

Jim Carrey’s take on the villain Dr. Robotnik in the first trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie was interesting, but it wasn’t what ultimately caused the film to be delayed. That honor belongs to the fan outcry over the title character’s designs, which the movie’s producers have said will be reviewed and revised. That the supposed audience for a movie that’s not out yet can have such an influence on it is problematic, to say the least, and Carrey seems to agree.

While discussing his Showtime series Kidding at the Television Critics Association’s annual Summer Press Tour, the actor was asked about the film’s delay due to the redesigns. “It’s an interesting thing. You just become their Frankenstein monster at some point, right?” he said. “But I don’t know”:

“I don’t know quite how I feel about the audience being in on the creation of it while it’s happening. So we’ll have to see what that entails, because sometimes you find that the collective consciousness decides it wants something, and then when it gets it, it goes, ‘Okay. I just wanted it. I didn’t care about it. I just jumped on the bandwagon,’ or whatever. But I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

As much as it seemed that Carrey had concerns about the audience’s influence on the unfinished film, though, the actor insisted he wasn’t. “I don’t really concern myself with things once I did my thing. I’m not super concerned about it,” he concluded. “It’s going to happen how it happens. It’s either going to be a good thing or a bad thing.”

The film adaptation of the classic Sega video game was originally supposed to race into theaters on November 8th of this year. Thanks to the redesign, however, it has been delayed until February 14th, 2020.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)