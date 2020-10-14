In the trailer for Jiu Jitsu (posted above), Wylie, played by Nicolas Cage, says, “The comet you see in the sky right now passes over the earth every six years and causes a portal. And when it’s open, we get a visitor from a distant galaxy. The poet warrior in the sci-fi sense. The space man.” I wish theaters were open, so I could give that exposition a standing ovation in public. It’s not the same applauding on my couch, y’know?

Jiu Jitsu has everything you want from a B-movie: Nicolas Cage with long hair; Frank Grillo; Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior legend Tony Jaa; JuJu Chan; “the director of Kickboxer: Retaliation“; Nicolas Cage with long hair saying the following: “that is alien politics” and “you are all chosen Jiu Jitsu fighters” and “he’s crazy… like me” and “there’s no honor in killing crazy” and “I can fly, too.” And did I mention he does a backflip, too?

Here’s more, as if you’re not already sold.

Every six years, an ancient order of expert Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a vicious race of alien invaders in a battle for Earth. For thousands of years, the fighters that protect Earth have won… until now. When celebrated war hero Jake Barnes (Alain Moussi) is defeated by Brax, the indomitable leader of the invaders, the future of humanity hangs in the balance. Injured and suffering from amnesia, Jake is rescued by Wylie (Nicolas Cage), Keung, and his team of fellow Jiu Jitsu fighters. They must help Jake to regain his strength in order to band together and defeat Brax in an epic battle that will once again determine the fate of mankind.

Jiu Jitsu is available on On Demand on November 20.