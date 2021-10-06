While promoting his new film, Cmon Cmon, Joaquin Phoenix responded to rumors about a possible Joker sequel now that the film is both a box office and award-winning success. Among those rumors has been speculation that Phoenix is not interested in a sequel, but that didn’t seem to be the case when he sat down with The Playlist. Granted, Phoenix didn’t have much in the way of information, he did seem game for another turn as Arthur Fleck:

Asked if there was any movement on the film to his knowledge or whether they’d ever make a sequel, Phoenix seemed to be very open to a sequel still — as he was at the time of the film’s original release—but appeared to be in the dark on any updates or whether the sequel will actually come to pass. “I mean, I dunno. From when we were shooting, we started to —you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know.”

So, that settles that.

As director Todd Phillips revealed shortly after the film brought in a boatload of cash for Warner Bros., obviously, the studio is very interested in getting a second movie off the ground. So the question isn’t whether the studio is ready, but whether Phillips and Phoenix can arrive at a story that won’t make a return to the Joker well seem like your run-of-the-mill comic book movie sequel.

After all, Joaquin is correct. If nothing else, the Joker is certainly “an interesting guy.”

(Via The Playlist)