Joker might not be everyone’s favorite Oscar contender, and it’s not even this year’s most sophisticated critique of marginalization and classism (that would be Parasite), but the Todd Phillips-directed picture made an undeniable impact in more than one context that measures success. Financially, the movie reaped over $1 billion at the global box office. Prestigiously, it received 11 Oscar nominations, but perhaps most importantly, it made a lot of comic book fans happy. That’ll keep the dollars coming back to future outside-the-DCEU efforts from Warner Bros., and after Joaquin Phoenix’s performance reaped an enormous awards season platform, he’s waging an unorthodox campaign.

Phoenix, who portrayed a guy named Arthur Fleck (who later became the greatest supervillain in Gotham), has now landed his fourth Oscar nomination. He’s swept every notable award along the way, and he’s got a virtual lock on the Best Actor category. Even those who speak out against Joker cannot deny that Phoenix’s portrayal was terrifyingly majestic and almost unparalleled among not only the superhero genre but all cinema. Well, the Walk The Line and The Master actor has also taken an unusual approach to awards season: he’s tauntingly perched upon multiple soapboxes for months. Those causes are the crux of his campaign, unlike how most nominees play it safe until they receive that Oscar gold. Then they drop a breezy speech, which might highlight one issue before the “shut up” music plays them off the stage.

Whereas Phoenix has been playing the (relatively) long game, and he won’t be silenced on his gut-wrenching issues, no matter how much Hollywood would like to ignore them. I honestly wouldn’t even be surprised if he had his Oscar campaign tactics in mind when he signed onto Joker. After all, he and Phillips are both clever at games. They crafted a mid-budget, gritty film that evokes 1970s Martin Scorsese and Sidney Lumet and profited handsomely. They crafted a non-canon movie that sits outside the DCEU and carries a whiff of prestige and was blatantly fashioned to compete. Despite that intent and Joker‘s faux-controversies, it’s still an important piece of art. It also hauntingly depicts authentic struggles, including how marginalized people are left twisting in the wind, not only by society but by the system.

Fleck was a captivating subject, and Phoenix is no less a stellar specimen to witness. With almost every honor swept so far, he’s skewered those who elevated him to said pedestals. Yes, he’s a frontrunner, but he’s waging an insurgent campaign to propel causes important to him, but uncomfortable for the Hollywood elite. Usually nominees do far less high-stakes things during campaigns. You know, like posing for glossy magazine spreads or talking about their private lives. Granted, Joaquin did talk to Anderson Cooper about the legacy of his late brother, River, something that he really hasn’t done before. Yet for the most part, Phoenix has advocated on issues: (1) Mass adoption of a vegan diet to help ease climate change; (2) Reduction of carbon footprints; (3) Recognition of forgotten mental-illness sufferers; (4) Acknowledgement of systemic racism that’s perpetuated by the predominantly white-male Hollywood elite.

He’s done so loudly and outrageously, and he’s pointing fingers at the film industry. Phoenix is lecturing his equals while he accepts awards, and I’d be willing to bet that Academy leadership is nervous about what he’ll say this upcoming weekend. It’s almost awe-inspiring. Phoenix led a picture that is emblematic of the white-male domination that proliferates the Academy, and he’s using his accolades to lecture the hell out of the people who are elevating him. It’s a much tamer version of how the marginalized Fleck called out the upper crust in devastating ways. I can imagine the Joker laughing behind the scenes, and perhaps the real joke is on those members who voted for Phoenix?

Before Oscar night arrives, let’s recap Phoenix’s brazen 2020 speeches thus far:

– Golden Globes: At the season’s first major awards, Phoenix devoted his speech to two climate change subtopics: (1) Thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the “bold move” and “powerful message” of going plant-based for their dinner and “acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change”; (2) Sliding in a mini-condemnation of nominees taking private jets to travel from LA to Palm Springs (to avoid a few hours worth of traffic) for other awards season events.

– After the Globes: Phoenix popped into the press room for a shambolic appearance, in which he good-naturedly ribbed reporters asked standard (and repetitive) questions on how he prepped for Joker. This led to Phoenix elaborating on his joy over the night’s vegan menu (including king oyster mushrooms, wild-mushroom risotto, and assorted veggies) while urging other awards events to take the same route. Then came science: