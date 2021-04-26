Awards season is nothing if not unprecedented for its “let’s still do this” approach to the past unprecedented year or so. That’s only to be expected, and the Oscars did their best with a cinematic framing (produced by Steven Soderbergh) and unconventional speech moments that included Daniel Kaluuya mortifying his mom and Glenn Close doing “Da Butt” dance. The evening didn’t contain too many surprises, but perhaps The Academy was saving that vibe until the very end, which has left viewers shocked that the late Chadwick Boseman did not win Best Actor for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Instead, Anthony Hopkins won for The Father, which was a development that surprised even Anthony Hopkins. The awkward resulting vibe wasn’t aided by the Oscars deciding to go against tradition and announce Best Actor as the last award, either, so there was nothing to smooth over the unexpected news. Oh and also, Joaquin Phoenix ended the show rather abruptly:

Joaquin Phoenix presents the Best Leading Actor Academy Award to Anthony Hopkins at the 93rd #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9E1dCnWXpg — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) April 26, 2021

It was as quietly chaotic of a moment as one would expect from Joaquin, who waged an unorthodox campaign for his Joker win last year. During that crusade, Joaquin held the film industry’s feet to the fire by highlighting numerous issues aimed at slowing climate change. At this year’s ceremony, he promoted sustainability by continuing his apparent pledge from last year to keep on wearing the same tux that he wore for the entirety of his Arthur Fleck-centered awards season. Via USA Today:

Joaquin Phoenix turned up at the Oscars last night in the same suit he wore to the 2020 event – making good on a promise he made. Phoenix donned the same black tuxedo with a white button shirt and bow tie in an effort to reduce waste. He pledged to wear the Stella McCartney tux for the entire awards season last year and it appears he is continuing the pledge in 2021.

By the way, Joaquin’s vow last year was never articulated by himself. Instead, the news came from McCartney on Instagram. “This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet and all of its creatures,” she wrote. “He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud and honoured to join forces with you Joaquin, keep inspiring and keep shining your light x Stella⁣.”

Well, why not recycle fashion? Pulling on a different suit for every awards show is nothing but wasteful, which is also apparently how Joaquin felt about continuing to talk after presenting an award to an actor who didn’t show up. What a king.

Joaquin Phoenix as soon as he announced Anthony Hopkin's name pic.twitter.com/xIKC953iMs — 🎥 Rio Miller #stopasianhate (@CameraRio) April 26, 2021

Truly the most spectacular anti-climax to an awards show of all time. Joaquin Phoenix doesn't want to be there giving an award to someone who isn't there. Like the ending of a New Hollywood movie from 1973. Perfect. — Ashley Clark (@_Ash_Clark) April 26, 2021

