Every Killing Eve fan knows that Jodie Comer is a star — Hollywood is catching up.

The Emmy winner was the best reason to see Ryan Reynolds’ video game movie Free Guy, and she excelled alongside Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Adam Driver in The Last Duel. After the final season of Killing Eve wraps, Comer will re-team with Duel director Ridley Scott for Kitbag, where she plays Joséphine Bonaparte to Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoléon. “I want to make sure that she’s fully fleshed out and has her own sense of agency. Once Killing Eve’s done I can really step into that,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Every director in Hollywood, I imagine, wants to work with Comer, but there’s one filmmaker in particular that she’d be excited to make a movie with. “I’d love to do some very grounded sci-fi and I really, really want to work with Julia Ducournau,” she said about the Raw and Titane (one of 2021’s best movies) director. “What I love about her is that she clearly has such a distinct voice and her films are so unexpected.”

As for Killing Eve, Comer, who plays stylish assassin Villanelle, said one of her only requests for the final season “was that I wanted Villanelle’s fire reignited, as I felt it had fizzled out a bit. There is a particular moment that’s like nothing we’ve ever done in Killing Eve.” Killing Eve is set to return in 2022.

