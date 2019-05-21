Getty Image

Game Of Thrones has been perhaps the iconic TV show of this decade, and now, it is done. The series finale aired recently, and there have been plenty of reactions to the end of what many consider to be one of the best shows ever. Unlike many of the people sharing those reactions, though, Joe Jonas has a personal connection to the show, as he married Sophie Turner less than a month ago. Now Jonas has shared his reaction to the show coming to an end, and in it, he thanks the program for introducing him to his new wife.

The post features a photo of Jonas looking off into the distance, and he wrote, “When you realize @GameOfThrones is over vibes…. Congratulations to everyone that worked on this incredible show! life changing television. I have you to thank for introducing me to the incredible @SophieT. long live the QUEEN OF THE MF NORTH.”

Meanwhile, Turner recently reacted to the fan petitions calling for the final season of the show to be remade, telling the New York Times, “The thing about Game of Thrones that’s always been amazing is the fact that there’s always been crazy twists and turns, right from season one with Ned’s beheading. So Daenerys becoming something of the Mad Queen — it shouldn’t be such a negative thing for fans. It’s a shock for sure, but I think it’s just because it hasn’t gone their way. All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season. Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”