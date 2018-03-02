Critics and moviegoers don’t always see eye-to-eye. If they did, Kevin James would likely be sealed off in a brick cage sometime around Paul Blart 2. Nestled snugly in the “critics hated it, but folks didn’t stay away” funhouse is Netflix’s orc cop drama Bright. Netflix has pointed at the viewership totals for Bright as an argument that critics are disconnected from the audience. One of the film’s stars (the most visible orc, no less) provided his own thoughts on the divide.
In an interview with Collider, Joel Edgerton touched on the critical panning the film received. He concedes that the format of having a film on Netflix creates a different playing field for a motion picture in terms of viewership in terms of accessibility, but he also suggests that Netflix could have a bad reputation with critics.
“I think there was a little bit of extra critical hate towards it because it’s changing the landscape of the movie business, but I think Bright is maybe a movie that needs to be reviewed by public opinion rather than viewed through the highbrow prism of film criticism.”
This seems like a good time to gesture wildly at Netflix original fare that gets raves from critics.
Seeing as Edgerton was also in Suicide Squad helmed by Bright director David Ayer, it’s not like this is his first critical mauling rodeo. (Heck, Ayer likened the experience to having his throat cut.) If there’s a common ground for both camps, it’s that this dynamic will exist until the end of time. There’s going to be critical drubbings of blockbusters and films adored by reviewers that couldn’t draw flies in a garbage dump. Bright 2 is happening either way, so we’ll likely have a chance to do this dance all over again.
(Via Collider)
He’s not wrong.
The general public decides if a movie is entertaining and rates how they feel while watching it. Movie reviewers only care about the demographics of the movie and if the plot fits how they feel about the world.
oh my god, will you shut the fuck up
Actors must have a hard time seeing something they worked so hard get trashed. That being said, it’s a copout not to address legitimate flaws with your movie. I think it would have been better to ignore the question than coming up with an excuse. In my opinion, the amount of critics that shit on something just to shit on it are few and far between.
Secondary nitpick to author. Joel Edgerton wasn’t in Suicide Squad.
As a member of the public and not a “highbrow” critic I can say that the movie still sucked.
Viewership totals don’t mean squat. I watched it because of all the hooplah about how “it’s the first netflix BLOCKBUSTER!” But after I put the movie on I realized it sucked and spent most of the time bored and looking at my phone.
Edgerton was not in Suicide Squad. You’re confusing your Joels, Kinneman was in Suicide Squad.
that movie was crap. made from suicide squad scraps. its embarrassing a sequel is gonna get made and well have to put up with it for another few years
A fraction of people see the best picture nominees for the Oscars and those are the top rated movies of the year, but most people will see a critically panned movie. Most movie goers arent looking for a ‘triumph of the human spirit’ theyre people who want to be entertained. Its like Mcdonalds, people know its not high class food and they could easily get better options, but its food and it feds them when they want it.
“Viewership numbers” means people who watched the movie…..do we have any sort of exit poll on whether they LIKED it? I’m sure a lot of them did but just because 5 million people watched a movie doesn’t mean 5 million people liked it – especially if they just threw it on because it was free and streaming on their home TV.
Also, would Joel Edgerton like to apply this logic to his movie Loving, which was critically adored but viewed by almost nobody? Maybe he just likes to pick and choose when to have this opinion.
movie was alright, needed a little more back story but it was good for what it was.