Joel Schumacher Blames Himself, And Schwarzenegger, For ‘Batman & Robin’

I hated Joel Schumacher as a director for years, and it was thanks to one movie: Batman & Robin. Over time, I’ve come to appreciate the guy because when he’s on, he’ll deliver a movie like Falling Down or Phone Booth. But when he’s off, you’re in for a bad time. Fortunately, Schumacher is a self-aware guy… even if he’s not above throwing a little shade at one particular cast member.
Variety interviewed Schumacher and to be fair to the guy, he’s got a sense of humor about the whole enterprise, defending Batman Forever and noting Batnipples will be on his tombstone. That said, he’s pretty blunt about how he screwed up:
I was the problem with “Batman & Robin.” I did my job. But I never got my ass in the seat right…There’s nobody else to blame but me. I didn’t do a good job. George did. Chris [O’Donnell] did. Uma [Thurman] is brilliant in it. Arnold is Arnold.
Oh, come on, Joel, Arnold couldn’t possibly be that bad, right?
OK, maybe Schumacher has a point. Although he is the guy who decided Mr. Freeze’s outfit needed glowing boob windows.
Still, it’s nice that Schumacher isn’t generally blaming anyone else, and that he’s willing to talk about the movie. Now if we could just get Akiva Goldsman to apologize, the healing might truly begin.
I Don’t know if schumacher was in charge of casting Schwarzenegger for Mr. Freeze but who ever was in charge… well i hope they aren’t in casting anymore because Mr. Freeze is a frail old man!
If you really wanted schwarzenegger in your batman movie there are dozens of villains he would fit better.
Personally i think he’d make a great Ventriloquist because that accent is top notch.
The fact that Schwarzenegger’s name appears in the title sequence BEFORE George Clooney’s says all we really need to know.
Casting Director for B&R passed away it seemed back in 07, she casted for Titanic, T2, Maxtrix, Green Mile to name a few
Can you really blame casting? That’s one helluva resume and those were some impressive casts. The rest of the cast of B&R was fine. I like Arkham’s version of Mr. Freeze, very challenging boss/villain, but as u point out, Mr Freeze is weak without his suit he’s not enormous.
I believe they had a story/script and the studio said we want Arnold in the movie.
To make it happen:
1. re-write B&R to make Mr. Freeze main villain and/or give Mr. Freeze more lines.
2. Arnold is paid more to co-star than Batman in Batman movie
(also see: Terrance Howard and Downey Jr. in Iron Man 1.)
3. Arnold’s name appears before Clooney’s in title sequence.
In hindsight, they should’ve told the Knighfall story with Arnold as that version of Bane. It’s much easier to sell/believe Arnold as Bane, the brilliant, calculated killer and elite physical specimen who’s as intelligent as he is strong. Sorry Arnold no ice puns in this version.
Not to mention, when Robin “goes solo” he should become Nightwing. Then they could’ve introduced Jean-Paul Valley/Azrael, who’s suit looks very similar to Schumacher’s Mr. Freeze suit.
no, your probably right the studio probably knew Arnold was hot a that time and maybe they already had a mr. freeze script ready. but yeah you could have it both ways a good batman movie with Schwarzenegger’s name attached to it
“Uma Thurman is brilliant in it”?
Oh, Joel…
hes just being diplomatic and taking all the blame. Maybe he directed her to ham fist her way though it.
Like I never knew that in the original source material Poison Ivy was a cyborg but… Allegedly she was. (Also Bane is a Luchador.)
Uma’s Poison Ivy seemed like a character from Adam West’s Batman universe.
The whole movie felt like an homage to 60’s Batman.
They had the bat-shark-repellent, we had the bat-credit-card.
Just because Batman 3 made money doesn’t mean its equally as terrible. Let’s spread the hate.
Batman Forever gave us Kiss From A Rose, and for that, I can never stay mad at old Joel.
Also Batman and Robin is the best movie ever if you take a drink for every pun.
Yeah, because you see ten minutes of it and you’re so hammered you’ll enjoy anything for five of those minutes.
And “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me” by U2, which is a fantastic song and music video.
I’ve heard the DVD commentary is basically one long apology from Schumi. However, the Schawarzenegge blame is new to me, as well as defending Batman Forever.
Whatever, the world just wasn’t ready for those hot nipple suits.
Man, am I the only one who loved Batman Forever? I thought it was great. It actually felt like a comic book movie. Sure there were some bad parts (a car that drives up a wall and Batman doesn’t chase after Two-Face) but Bats actually beat up people in it and it had a different feel. Great soundtrack too.
I liked Batman Forever, too. My second favorite behind only the original from that group.
I liked Batman Forever, but I was a child and children like everything.
I always liked the Animated Series, and I also liked the original TV show for its campiness. I thought Batman Forever took some of the grit of the Burton version, made it a little more accessible, and kept it in the spirit of the animated series and the TV show. It honestly was the only Batman movie of the 3 at the time that I could watch as a kid and not be bored or fall asleep during.
If Robin was not in this i could actually really enjoy it. Arnold being Arnold was fun.
“arnold is arnold”? he isn’t slighting arnold.
how about joel cocking it up big time, while george made batman gay. really, yrs later he said that that is what he had done. i mean, one look at that headline pic and anyone who signed off on that should be taken behind the woodshed. besides if anyone was to get nips it should have been alicia.
I now think more of this movie because of Batgirl’s batsuit bat nipples.
I blame only 1/3 of the movie on Schumaker. 1/3 to WB, and the other 1/3 for my parents generation doing all the complaining about violence in action movies.
Parents complained = WB firing Burton and hiring writers to make “family friendly” scripts = Joel signing the contracts and doing what the suits said.
It doesn’t matter who sat in that director’s seat. We would’ve gotten 2 crappy Batman movies regardless. Maybe no bat nipples, but that shit is the least of those 2 movies’ problems.
The sad thing is that batgirl suit is so damn sexy and they put Alicia Silverstone in it and she manages to almost completely ruin it. How was she ever considered “sexy” or “an actress”, she has always been just terrible.
I’ve listened to the DVD commentary for Forever and Batman & Robin, and I can assure you it is all the closure you will ever need. Its impossible to hate Schumacher afterward, because he totally owns his mistakes and, while not defending them, paints a realistic picture of how these kinds of decisions could seem logical at the time. I can not stress this enough: listen to the commentaries.
You can’t blame Arnold for this. He didn’t write that shitty dialogue. As the director you should have made a cool movie instead of a fruity homage to the 60s TV show.