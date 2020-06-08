During a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Star Wars actor John Boyega delivered a rousing, passionate speech where he grappled with the very real possibility that he might not have a career after openly standing up against racism and police brutality. “I’m speaking to you from my heart,” Boyega said. “I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f*ck that.”

Fortunately, Boyega was wrong, and within hours of his rousing speech, some of the biggest players in Hollywood from Jordan Peele to Lin-Manuel Miranda showed up in force to have his back. Even Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, and Lucasfilm got in on the act, and Boyega was very grateful. In a new statement posted to Instagram, the Attack the Block actor shared his heartfelt thanks and his commitment to keep fighting injustice.

I believe any great movement starts with a renewal of the mind. I know you’re all thinking, what’s next? Where do we go from here? Because I’m thinking the same shit! Conversations about black businesses, ownership and support are happening, and I will continue to have these conversations with the full intention of birthing ideas that are sustainable and tangible. Let’s increase our knowledge! I’m excited to see an awakening happening in all of us! I’ll continue to use my platform to fight against the injustices and inequalities in our community, no matter what. Nonetheless, one man can’t do it alone – I need you, and we need each other! We need everyone, across industry’s, soci-economic backgrounds, countries, to unite with a shared goal of REAL change.

