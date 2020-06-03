On Wednesday, John Boyega made a stirring speech at a protest in London’s Hyde Park, where he spoke truth to power, saying, among other things, “Black lives have always mannered.” His voice cracked as he spoke about George Floyd and police brutality. At one point he broke down before rallying back. He wondered aloud if his words would cause any blowback. “I’m speaking to you from my heart,” the actor told the crowd. “Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f*ck that.”

Footage of Boyega’s speech quickly went viral, and, as noticed by Entertainment Weekly, it didn’t take long for filmmakers to get his back, reminding him that he has nothing to worry about. Among those to chime in was Matthew A. Cherry, whose credits include directing Black-ish and Mixed-ish and executive producing Spike Lee’s BlackKklansman.

I would work with John Boyega and I urge other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well. https://t.co/SqXgmIS5aR — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 3, 2020

“I would work with John Boyega and I urge other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well,” Cherry wrote. His post prompted plenty of others to chime in as well, including Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Oh god I WISH, Ojalá! From Attack The Block to this day! pic.twitter.com/sB7eJqF0sy — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 3, 2020

And Chris Miller, of The Lego Movie and the 21 Jump Street films.

Yup! — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) June 3, 2020

And Rob Delaney.

John if you’re reading this, work with me first. If things don’t work out, then give Seth a shot. Super! — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 3, 2020

And writer Seth Grahame-Smith, of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

Any project. Any role he wants. — Seth Grahame-Smith (@sethgs) June 3, 2020

Jordan Peele was also there for him.

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker had similar sentiments.

I would crawl through a barrel of broken glass to have John Boyega even so much as *glance* at one of my scripts. https://t.co/0bcLeldaEg — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) June 3, 2020

As did Cathy Yan, director of Birds of Prey.

I would love to work w John Boyega https://t.co/zQTIP29SVR — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) June 3, 2020

The official Star Wars Twitter account also came to his support.

As did Rian Johnson.

Love this man https://t.co/Rb4gXaJDDy — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 3, 2020

And Luke Skywalker.

Never been more proud of you, John. @JohnBoyega

❤️, dad https://t.co/XcXvBcblPG — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 3, 2020

