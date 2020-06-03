John Boyega is known worldwide for playing Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and he’s using his platform for good. The actor, who’s been sharing his thoughts on racists on Twitter (example: “I really f*cking hate racists”), delivered an impassioned speech in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday, telling fellow demonstrators, “I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f*ck that.”

“Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process, we don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones,” Boyega said, according to Metro, his voice amplified by a megaphone.

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

Boyega referred to everyone at the protest as a “physical representation of our support” for George Floyd, Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin, and Stephen Lawrence, a British teen who was murdered in a racially-motivated attack in 1993. “I need you to understand how painful this sh*t is,” he continued. “I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race means nothing and that isn’t the case anymore, that was never the case anymore.” The 28-year-old actor also marched with the family of Belly Mujinga, a rail worker who died from the coronavirus after being spit on.

Hopefully the worst Star Wars fans are listening and learning.

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting,” @johnboyega just told #BlackLivesMatter protesters in London’s Hyde Park pic.twitter.com/P49cbwIp6P — Haley Ott (@haleyjoelleott) June 3, 2020

John Boyega joined the family of Belly Mujinga on today’s black lives matter march in London’s Hyde park pic.twitter.com/S7fu5BsBnW — Chi Chi Izundu (@blondeafro) June 3, 2020

John Boyega at BLM protests in London. The pain in his voice. pic.twitter.com/915r2t8YNd — Hasan Patel 🌹 (@CorbynistaTeen) June 3, 2020

