John Boyega Wants One Thing From The ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Press Tour

Everyone seems to love Poe Dameron in the Star Wars universe, and now it’s very clear that John Boyega wants some of Oscar Isaac’s attention off-screen, too. The actor who plays Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy is gearing up for a worldwide press tour for The Rise of Skywalker by getting in touch with Isaac, who plays Poe, and asking for a very special request.

The budding bromance between Boyega and Isaac has certainly fueled fan interest in their relationship on camera, too. The current Star Wars cast truly seems to get along, which makes it a lot of fun when they appear together promoting said movies. But Boyega wants something more for the Rise of Skywalker tour, and he’s not afraid to ask for it.

On Saturday, Boyega “penned” a letter to Isaac on Twitter, expressing his excitement for the upcoming Rise of Skywalker press tour and asking Isaac, his coworker, for a bit more attention this time around.

My brother Oscar never responds to his texts so one must write him a letter ! pic.twitter.com/lHoAPKx4oU — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) November 30, 2019

“My brother Oscar never responds to his texts so one must write him a letter,” Boyega wrote in a video where he sat down with a quill pen and wrote to Isaac directly. “It’s been a fortnight since we last spoke and I must admit that I miss you so.”

“As I sit and reflect upon the adventures of Finn and Poe, I’m struck with anguish that John and Oscar have not been afforded the same kind of companionship,” Boyega says as the video shows their characters hugging in The Force Awakens. The problem here, it seems, is that Boyega put his hand on Isaac’s shoulder during a press event and was caught on camera both not getting any acknowledgment of the move, but reacting sadly to it as a result.

“I long to be reconnected with you on a final press tour and show the world a bond greater than the force,” Boyega writes. He then invites Isaac to be his guest to the opening of Rise of Skywalker (“I think I get a plus one”) and claims BB-8 may be jealous of their bond.

It’s funny to see Boyega give more life to fans who love to ship their characters, but he’s certainly made some news and caused Star Wars some trouble. He’s already threatening more shenanigans on this trip, too.

Looking through my camera roll thinking what shall I unleash next 😗👀😂😂😂 #starwarspresstour — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 1, 2019

We’ll see exactly what that entails, but it should be fun.