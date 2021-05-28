After slightly opened the door to returning to Star Wars in the wake of his comments calling out the franchise for failing its POC characters in the sequel trilogy, John Boyega is now signaling that he’d come back for another live-action film if the proper people are involved. In a new Twitter video posted by the user Palpamemes, Boyega reveals his conditions for reprising the role of Finn, which would require the involvement of the head of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J. Abrams. Boyega also mentions the “team,” and it’s open to debate whether he’s referring to Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac reprising their roles as Rey and Poe, or the overall creative team from the sequel trilogy.

“Whichever way, I am open to the conversation as long as it is Kathleen, J.J., and maybe someone else and the team, it’s a no-brainer,” Boyega said via Entertainment Weekly.

anyways here’s John Boyega saying he’s open to come back as long as it’s with Kathy, the old crew, and maybe even JJ #ContinueReyandFinnsStory pic.twitter.com/r4gPK4GiSJ — Palpamemes (@PalpyYT) May 25, 2021

It’s notable that Boyega mentions Kennedy because shortly after he criticized Star Wars for failing the characters of Finn and Rose, Boyega revealed that he had a “very honest” and “transparent” discussion with a top Disney exec. That exec was later revealed to be Kennedy, so it’s significant that Boyega says he’d be open to returning to Star Wars if she’s involved. Clearly, their conversation was as productive as Boyega described.

Of course, Star Wars fans are sure to latch onto the fact that Boyega specifically mentioned coming back to work with Abrams and not Rian Johnson. However, this development isn’t entirely surprising. Back in 2019, Boyega shared his honest feelings on The Last Jedi and said it felt “a bit iffy for me.” In an interview with Hypebeast, the actor said he personally told Johnson, “I pretty much fundamentally disagree with every choice you’ve made for this character.” So this latest slight by Boyega could end up being more fuel for the online flame war that continues to rage over Star Wars.

