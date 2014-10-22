John Carter Of Mars Is Headed Back To The Silver Screen, Without Disney

John Carter was an interesting movie, if one that perhaps needed less of a bland title and better trailers. But, infamously, it flopped hard, although at least it beat freakin’ Battleship. So now Disney has relinquished the rights, and Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. is heading back for another shot.
According to HeyUGuys, a site we love crediting just for the name, the rightsholders are optimistic about making a new movie starring everyone’s favorite Confederate who invades foreign lands, disrupts their power structure, and seizes control for hims…you know, we’re starting to see why maybe the movie didn’t do so well. Anyway:
“We will be seeking a new partner to help develop new adventures on film as chronicled in the eleven Mars novels Burroughs wrote,” James Sullos, President of that company said in a statement released a little earlier today. “This adventure never stops.”
It just moves very slowly! Honestly, the real challenge, more than anything else, is that the books are just so absurdly goofy at this point. The pulps are still lively, at least if Dynamite’s release list every week is any indication, but pop culture has definitely changed. Probably their best idea is to find an anime studio and see what they can do with Burroughs’ ideas; hey, if nothing else, it’ll be an interesting take on an old idea.
I really enjoyed the movie and I forgive the stupid title. Try try again.
They need to do the movie in a proper old-timey fashion. That would solve a lot of the pop culture issues.
Like seriously, with slightly updated 1980 Flash Gordon technology, and Brian Blessed was there, and Max von Sydown. But not Rob Schneider. That last probably didn’t need to be said.
Like sort of a period piece.
1980 Flash Gordon is “proper old-timey”? Why not the original Flash Gordon serials?
Normally I’d agree with you, but Hollywood’s been reduced to “Ouija: The Movie.” There’s a taker somewhere.
Sometimes, the title is everything…John Carter falls into that whole “Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins” spectrum where they should’ve just gone with the original. Name a movie Remo Williams and nobody’ll be interested. Call it “The Destroyer” and hold out your money for the $$$s.
i think it can be fixed in casting. with a property that absurd you need an actor who can handle it. since Bruce Campbell is now a bit old and Chris Pratt is a bit busy, i’d back the money truck up to Nathan Fillon’s house and go from there.
also, since shared universes are all the rage these days, they should really consider doing the whole Wold-Newton Family approach and bring in all of the pulp characters one at a time before having crossovers and team ups and so forth.
so long as its not LXG we’re good.
Kitsch was really dull, but Nathan Fillion’s not right for the part. I still say Josh Holloway would’ve been great.
ERB already had a universe going on: a prehistoric world inside the hollow Earth (Pellucidar), lost civilizations in Africa (Tarzan), civilizations on not just Mars but all the solar planets, artificial men grown from vats on both Earth and Mars, worlds beyond the farthest star, etc. He did some crossovers (e.g., Tarzan at Earth’s Core) and easily could have done more. (Tarzan on Mars could be pretty amazing.)
You got that backwards. The movie did okay all things considered, it was deliberately tanked/all the marketing budget was spent on blow, and far more people should have been fired over that. My point is, the “stigma” of the property is nonsense, everybody knows it, and studios are desperate for literally anything to turn into an underperforming effects movie. Considering Pacific Rim 2, it doesn’t seem unlikely at all that a new John Carter movie will be greenlit in the next few years.
I loved the books when I was a kid. I really wanted to love the movie. I did not hate the movie.
I enjoyed the movie a fair amount.