In the first trailer for A Quiet Place 2, the unexpectedly noisy action flashes back to Day 1 of the alien invasion that changed the world. Director John Krasinski briefly appears in the scene, but the real highlight is the mayhem witnessed by Emily Blunt’s character and their onscreen children as they dodge descending monsters and all of the fallout while driving through a town center. A few particularly harrowing seconds involve Blunt frantically driving backwards as a wayward bus careens toward the family.

Speaking in an interview with CinemaBlend, Krasinski has opened up about this stunt, which he revealed was completely real and performed by Blunt (his real-life wife). No green screen or anything, and that bus was actually coming right at the family’s car with Blunt at the wheel. Krasinski joked that it was so intense that he may have jeopardized their marriage while explaining the particulars to blunt, who wasn’t thrilled:

“Emily’s [stunt] is so real. I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car. That’s true. Like when I was explaining to her on set all the things that were going to happen and I said, ‘You’re going to hit this stunt man, that car is going to come three feet from you and then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour,’ her face fell and she went, ‘But not really.’ And I went, ‘No, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles.’ That’s a real bus, and that bus hits that car and all that is totally real.”

Let’s hope that Blunt at least got a nice back rub after that day of filming finished. The duo is doing the rounds right now to promote this sequel to the 2018 sleeper hit, and Paramount Pictures released a featurette about Cillian Murphy’s hardened, survivalist character, Emmett, who isn’t wild about humanity for reasons that we learn about below.

In addition to Murphy, Djimon Hounsou joins the cast as, well, another hardened survivalist. Krasinski previously revealed that he portrayed the monsters in the first film, but there’s no word on whether he reprised that role. I’m guessing that the more intense action scenes that we’ve seen so far from this sequel means that stuntmen picked up the routine here, but considering that he placed Blunt in a dangerous stunt, one never knows what’s up Krasinski’s motion-capture sleeves.

A Quiet Place 2 descends into theaters on March 20.

