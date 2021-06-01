A Quiet Place Part II — the kind of movie that’s best seen in a theater — set a pandemic-era box office record by making $58.5 million over the holiday weekend, including $20 million on Friday. Fifteen bucks of that $58-million plus belonged to Amy Schumer, who wrote on Instagram, “I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away. Amazing to be in a movie theater.” The comedian then added, “Although I’ve said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend.”

I’ve heard a lot of celebrity rumors over the years, but Krasinski and Blunt pulling a Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift? That’s new to me. Then again, I’m 99 percent sure Schumer is joking — The Office star thinks so, too, because he responded to her on Instagram. “Thank you Amy!…for blowing up our whole marriage spot,” he wrote.

Krasinki had a teasing response to Schumer’s claim, but he recently told USA Today about the scene from A Quiet Place Part II, which he directed, that made him worried about his marriage. It’s the one from the trailer, where Blunt’s character is driving away from one of the monsters. “I said, ‘Do you want to rehearse this once?’ And she said, ‘No, I want you to get the real reaction.’ So that shot is what’s in the movie: That was the first time she was ever in that car, and that bus is actually coming at her at 40 miles an hour,” he recalled. “Right as I closed the door and before I called action, I thought, ‘Did I just put my marriage on the line?’ This could go very badly for a lot of reasons.”

At least they got off easier than Emma Stone.

someone please go check up on amy schumer, i think she completely lost it pic.twitter.com/B59Tw4EZeB — anja ♡ (@finch7r) May 31, 2021

