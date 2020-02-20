John Krasinski Is Still Angling For A Role In The MCU, And He’s Getting Specific Now

John Krasinski is prepping to release the sequel to his hit horror flick A Quiet Place later this month. He’s also fielding rumors of a possible Office reunion, starring in Super Bowl commercials with Chris Evans and Rachel Dratch, and he might be directing the new Bride of Frankenstein movie. He’s also married to Emily Blunt. So, you know, John Krasinski is doing pretty damn good. But not good enough to completely forget his missed chance at superhero stardom and to want another shot at playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Krasinski has had fun over the years retelling his disastrous audition for Captain America before buddy Evans got the role. He told Ellen DeGeneres he even got so far as taking the iconic suit for a test run before Chris Hemsworth showed up and body-shamed him with his overachieving set of abs. And while the actor seems completely cool with his fellow Bostonian eventually nabbing the role (and then retiring it), he hasn’t given up hope of donning his own set of spandex for Marvel one day.

And that day may be sooner than he thought.

Word is, Krasinski could be in the running to play Mr. Fantastic’s Reed Richards if the MCU decides to give the Fantastic Four another reboot. Krasinski told Total Film he’d be more than pleased to be considered for the role:

“I would love to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they’re fun, but I also think they’re really well done. And certainly, a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what [Marvel] are thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to consider me because I would love it.”

Taking on a superhero persona feels like the next logical step in the actor’s career. He’s gone from playing everyone’s favorite Office hunk, Jim Halpert, to jacking up for Michael Bay military dramas and carrying out thrilling espionage escapades for Amazon’s Jack Ryan series. Once A Quiet Place II lands in theaters, he’ll have another season of the spy drama to look forward to but there’s plenty of time to squeeze in a Marvel appearance after that.

The one thing he won’t do though when it comes to comic book movies? Direct. Krasinski’s proven he can effortlessly move between genres while behind the camera, but helming big-budget superhero fare just doesn’t interest him at the moment. “Oh man, directing one of those things? I don’t think I’m your guy,” he says. “But if I was to act in one? I’d have so much fun.”

Your move, Marvel.