Perhaps back during The Office days you never thought the guy who played Jim Halpert would ever become an action star in Michael Bay movies and Tom Clancy shows. Nor, maybe, did you think he would segue into a director of hit horror movies. Well, here’s another twist in the strange, zig-zagging career of John Krasinski: He’s writing, directing and co-starring in Imaginary Friend, a fantasy comedy that will also pair him with Ryan Reynolds.

This comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who claim that Krasinski’s follow-up to the A Quiet Place sequel — which presumably won’t feature him except maybe in flashbacks — will be a definite change of pace: He’ll be going back to his comedy roots, although it’s Reynolds who will be playing the lead, which THR describes as “Dr. Dolittle-like,” someone who “can see and talk to people’s imaginary friends, befriending those that have been forgotten or discarded.”

Before he re-branded as the maker of “elevated horror,” Krasinski had directed two very, very different films: Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, a star-studded and ambitious take on David Foster Wallace’s themed-essay collection, followed by The Hollars, and also star-studded comedy about a dying matriarch played by character actress Margot Martindale.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)