John Travolta Blames You For Not Getting ‘Battlefield Earth’

Battlefield Earth is objectively an awful film, which is why it’s one of the greatest unintentional comedies ever made. It’s utterly ridiculous, poorly acted, even more poorly directed, and has such a bad screenplay based off such a terrible book, that frankly there was no way it could ever actually be enjoyable on its own merits. And according to John Travolta, you were too distracted by his space religion to notice how good it was.
No, seriously. When asked about it by the Daily Beast, he actually said this. He thought about it, opened his mouth, and formed these words:
I had the power to do whatever I wanted, and I chose to do a book that I thought was worthy of making into a movie. It’s a beautiful film. It’s a good movie. Again, the media angle confused the movie with…
…with Scientology?
Yeah. They did that with Phenomenon, too, and Phenomenon is really the story of Jesus Christ. It’s not Scientology!
First of all, admitting that you cast yourself as Telekinetic Jeebus in a movie is not the humblest thing in human history. But secondly, of course they “confused” it with Scientology. L. Ron Hubbard wrote the book, and Hubbard’s mostly famous for Scientology.
To be fair, I’ve never thought the movie was propaganda for Scientology, although part of said religion seems to be promoting the idea that L. Ron Hubbard was anything other than a low-grade hack who would have been forgotten by the ’60s if he hadn’t cashed in elsewhere. That said, that’s some impressive ego, right there, and it does explain most of his career post-Pulp Fiction. But, hey, there was the occasional highlight at least.
Oh I got ti… it still sucked.
I guess we’ve just got too many thetans to appreciate its greatness.
I’ve actually seen this movie!
You aren’t going to believe this, but the movie is undergirded by a fairly conspicuous plot inconsistency.
Basically it’s: all the militaries in the world–with their extensive training, personnel, and strategic coordination infrastructure–were defeated in nine minutes by the aliens, which is a pretty good stomping.
The denoument of the movie involves the enslaved humans 1,000 years later finding some of this old military hardware intact and then piloting this hardware (I’m talking F-16s and stuff) to such a skillful degree that they beat the aliens and win straight up in about 30 minutes.
This would be like if the Seattle Seahawks played the Jacksonville Jaguars and won 56-3 and then lost a week later to Jacksonville Prep School 100-0.
I felt that this was unrealistic.
I didn’t notice. I was too distracted wondering why the “Psychlos” “breath-gas” was so volatile when exposed to radiation. How did they even survive? Are they made of lead?
Did they train for a week on those jet fighters? Even if those airplanes worked, most of them would have killed themselves just trying to get the fighters off the ground.
@Eddie Baby
I don’t remember whether there was a training montage or not, but one would have been appropriate. It would not have subtracted from the movie.
Um they found flight simulators right? They let one of the guys get really smart so he was like oh I know of a gold mine you haven’t gotten yet. So he would take the group of people to flight simulators and then they would raid fort knox and bring back gold. It was something very convoluted and dumb like that.
@Duchess
I forgot about the Fort Knox aspect.
The aliens traveled thousands of parsecs to earth and conquered the whole planet, but they forgot to check Fort Knox.
Yea, they find a fully functional training simulator, fully functional vertical takeoff harriers. Of course, all of these things are powered, fueled, and armed. But those “plot holes” are the most insignificant plot hole parts.
I mean, every alien (who are clearly dudes on poorly made stilts) walks around like hes auditioning for a Sasquatch viral video.
I almost forgot the most annoying part. They refer to humans as “man animals”. Which defeats the purpose of either insulting them by calling them animals, referring to them as what they are by calling them “men”, or cutting the length of the film by about 20 minutes by using “manimals”
Hat tip to bringing in Jacksonville, even if to reference their suckiness.
In defense… Jacksonville Prep drinks water made from Tim Tebow’s tears.
Well this film did contain the most angled camera shots which predicted all of our movie posters nowadays.
The only similarity is that Scientology is also based on a dull science fiction story from Mother Hubbard. It’s like if Whatshername wrote Twilight and then her next book became the basis of some kooky cult.
The dialogue is amazingly awful, John. Very cringe-worthy. That’s why it’s a classic bad movie. Plus you were terrible in it.
Look Travolta, I don’t come down to where You work to knock the dick out of your mouth and tell you that you don’t understand my work.
I saw this as a kid had heard nothing about Hubbard and was ready to love it. But even as someone raised on godzilla and mortal kombat I was bored and hated it
What did you do with Vinnie Barbarino, John?
He sucks, the movie sucked harder than a $5 hooker giving a blowie.
The fact that he has a career at all is a fucking miracle.
I’ve always thought that it was the worst movie of all time, because it fails on all levels, AND it had a hugeish budget. I hate it when people throw around “omg worst movie of all time” all hyperbolic – this movie is really really really shitty, and it’s made by people who should know better..
I need to watch it again, but this time I need to be very drunk first.
In its defense:
– Barry Pepper is still pretty good.
– The production values are decent.
– It’s entertainingly horrible. (“Foolish man-animal!!!”)
LOL Scientology is for retards.
And/or the really super rich.
Or unfortunate naive souls that want to be famous actors.
Or unfortunate souls born into it by their stupid retard parents.
This is way too much discussion about one of the worst movies of all-time.
Is it fair or safe to assume, when you spend hours each day having makeup and prosthetics applied before filming scenes, you convince yourself ‘this is worth it, I’m not crazy.”??
This would be ripe for a reboot.
As an 80’s nut, I have no shame in saying that I love “Stayin’ Alive”.
And “Look Who’s Talking” is one of my childhood staples.
Also, as an Italian from Brooklyn I think I’m legally obligated to like Travolta just for “Saturday Night Fever” alone. It was shot in my neighborhood that I’ve lived in all my life.
This is the life. To be young, stupid, and have no future at all. I love
Brooklyn!-Samurai Night Fever
“Stayin’ Alive” is the most hilarious accidentally homoerotic movie Hollywood has ever produced. I love that Stallone wrote and directed it.
Nah, Top Gun obviously gets that vote. Also Rocky 3 for the beach prancing and Mr. T constantly saying he wants a piece of Rocky.
Travolta was my first love. Saw “Grease” when I was 5 and that was it. Therefore, I still love him, although I’ll admit he makes it difficult for me sometimes with the bizarre career choices he makes and that crazy cult he won’t leave.
Also, “Staying Alive” is amazing.
I swear Vince wrote a review eviscerating this movie, but it has been a long time.