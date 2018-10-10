Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hello. John Travolta is starring in a new movie called Speed Kills. It is about speedboats. And drug smuggling. And drug smuggling in speedboats. It has a trailer, which you can see above, and should see, at least eight or nine times in a row to really soak it all in. It’s mesmerizing and quite possibly peak late-stage Travolta, which is really saying something just a few months after Gotti came out.

I have a few notes.

– The trailer for Speed Kills opens with Travolta introducing his character thusly: “My name is Ben Aronoff. I’m a self-made millionaire and an offshore boating champion. My boats have won hundreds of races. Oh yeah, they’ve also moved 100 million pounds of cocaine through Miami.”

– Is there a cash register sound after he says “self-made millionaire”? I am pleased to report that there is.

– Look how happy he is on his speedboat.

Saban Films

– A little Googling reveals some very important information about the movie Speed Kills: It also exists as a “virtual reality experience.” It was converted into eight smaller narrative chunks and converted to be seen on Oculus-style VR headsets. There’s a website for the VR version and everything. The tagline on the VR site is “Speed. Money. Murder.” I have never wanted to see a movie more.

– Can we talk about the casting? Let’s. Matthew Modine plays then-VP George H.W. Bush. James Reman plays legendary mob money man Meyer Lansky. Jordi Molla is in it because it’s a drug movie, and that’s the law. Tom Sizemore plays a character credited as “Mobster.” Somehow, against astronomical odds, Eric Roberts is not in this movie. How is Eric Roberts not in this movie? It’s a crazy speedboat movie set in Miami and made for VR headsets. Eric Roberts should fire his agent.