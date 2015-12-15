Wait, Is The ‘John Wick’ Sequel Planning A Secret ‘Matrix’ Reunion?

Big news from the set of the only movie in the world that currently matters, John Wick 2, the sequel to the previous holder of the Only Movie in the World That Matters title, John Wick. Potential spoilers a-comin’.
Gothamist has photos of a Brooklyn rooftop on the set of John Wick 2, and if you look closely, they appear to show Keanu Reeves filming a scene with some sort of pigeon aficionado played by his former Matrix co-star, Laurence Fishburne. Neo and Morpheus. Morpheus and Neo. Together again. Like friends! Or, uh, maybe not like friends, given what we know about John Wick and his tendency to kill everyone he comes across. But together! For now! Apparently. Who knows, maybe Fishburne plays his mentor and this movie is about John Wick avenging the death of one of those pigeons? I mean, “mentor’s pigeon” is quite a step down from “beloved dead wife’s adorable puppy,” but I’m prepared to give them some room here. I think they’ve earned it.
Anyway, Gothamist also points out that Fishburne isn’t on the IMDb page for the film, which raises the possibility that… is this some sort of secret Matrix reunion? Is Carrie-Anne Moss gonna pop up at some point, too? Get the whole band back together, I say. End the movie with John Wick saying, “Try to realize the truth… there is no spoon” and then disappearing a grapefruit spoon into the bad guy’s brain. If we’re gonna do this, let’s really do it.
While they’re at it, they should work in Schwarzenegger’s character from Commando in there as well.
100% in if all the bad guys have mess/chain-mail on
Armed with only buzzsaw blades.
The first john wick actually has a matrix reunion. The other son to the bad guy, the one is an extreme martial arts b.a and holds his own is the main agent in Reloaded.
The bodyguard in the club who kicks Wick’s ass? He wasn’t the bad guy’s son. Only Alfie Allen was.
The real question is if we are going to see a John Wick Prequel of sorts, something where he’s in high school taking a Scantron exam looking at his number two pencil thinking “Someday, I’m going to kill 3 men in a bar with this”
I’d rather see a John Wick prequel with this reunion: Adrianne Palicki, Aimee Teegarden, and Minka Kelly.
And instead of Wick, it’s Utah. Johnny Utah.
Back in college when he was bangin three naked cheerleaders after winning the big game against James Van Der Beek.
Boom. Write it. Send me the check. Or just introduce me to Anna Faris after her inevitable divorce. She’s a double dribble I’d like to slam dunk on the easy rebound!
I’m so conflicted on this sequel. The first one was so good and fairly self-contained; don’t spoil that! But, on the other hand – the first one was so good! Want more of that.
I liked it, but I wasn’t crazy about the whole assassins guild thing. The hotel, the nightclub, etc… It was like a union meeting for hitmen. I could have done without that premise.
Yeah, that was probably the weakest part of the movie. But I still thought it was fine! Kinda gave it a sense of decorum, a method to shooting people in the face.
So, the one thing you didn’t like about it was the entire world it took place in?
I kinda liked The Godfather, except for all that mafia stuff.