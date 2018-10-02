Summit Entertainment

As we eagerly await the May 17th, 2019 release date of John Wick 3: Parabellum, the latest entry in the surprise action movie franchise starring Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin, the latest issue of Empire has offered audiences two wonderful pieces of information. Firstly, it offered an official photo of that amazing “John Wick on a horse” meme from over the summer. And second? Perhaps the greatest description possible of the third John Wick film, courtesy of franchise director Chad Stahelski.

You see, dogs and horses won’t be the only animals Reeves’ Wick must contend with in the upcoming sequel:

According to director Chad Stahelski, this time the maelstrom around Wick will include “horses, dogs, cats, a raven, a bunch of pigeons, a motorcycle chase, car chase, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, shotguns and ninjas.” And if that doesn’t sound like the greatest thing in the world to you, there’s nothing more that can be done.

Yes, that’s right. The “maelstrom” that is the John Wick cinematic universe will also include cats, one single raven and “a bunch of pigeons.” Whether or not these beasts are friends or foes to Wick and his current pet dog (or pet horse) remain to be seen. What we do know, however, is that Stahelski chose to mention them before name-dropping the rest of the film’s stellar cast, which includes Halle Berry and many other newcomers. This movie is going to be amazing.

