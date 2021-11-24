Being in a John Wick movie seems like a good gig. You get to wear stylish clothes, kick and/or punch people, and hang out with Keanu Reeves. So, it’s no wonder that Shamier Anderson is thankful for Halle Berry this Thanksgiving season.

The actor, best known for his role in Syfy’s cult series Wynonna Earp, plays Immaculate in Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised (you can read our review here). The MMA drama was executive produced by Chad Stahelski, who directed John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (which icon Berry and her good dogs starred in), and — I think you can see where this is going — John Wick: Chapter 4.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, when Anderson learned this fact, he asked Berry to put in a good word on his behalf because of her close ties to the franchise.” It worked out. “I got the job, and I finished filming a week ago,” he said. “I’m in John Wick with Keanu Reeves! Shout-out to Halle Berry for giving me the opportunity that led to that.”

The moral of the story: the next time you see Halle Berry, ask her for a job.

John Wick: Chapter 4, which also stars Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, and hopefully more Jason Mantzoukas as the Tick Tock Man, opens on May 27, 2022.

