Lionsgate

Keanu Reeves‘ latest turn as John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, is still in theaters dumping all of the bodies on all of the floors. Considering the franchise’s popularly, as well as the fact that the latest sequel toppled Avengers: Endgame at the domestic box office this weekend, however, a fourth entry was bound to happen. And sure enough, Lionsgate confirmed that John Wick 4 would be happening with a rather unique movie tie-in that, among other things, revealed an official release date.

According to Polygon, John Wick 4 will blast its way into theaters on May 21st, 2021. “You have served. You will be of service,” the official announcement read. “John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming — May 21, 2021.”

The announcement was made via a text message, an homage to the manner in which the High Table’s switchboard network informs the world’s many employed assassins about various contracts and news updates — for example, Wick’s being rendered “excommunicado” in the second and third films. It’s also how the first trailer for John Wick 3 was officially released.

We’re not going to get into spoilers here, but if you’ve already seen John Wick 3, then you know full well that it ends in a manner that’s ripe for another sequel. And in two years’ time, that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

(Via Polygon)