The blood-soaked, action-packed trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum dropped on Thursday, and this time around, Keanu Reeves’ former assassin is under threat from the High Table global crime syndicate with a $14 million bounty on his head. Late last year, franchise director Chad Stahelski revealed in an interview that the third installment would have the highest body count so far, which is pretty impressive, considering that the first film boasted 77 dead, and the sequel, John Wick: Chapter 2, came in at 128 bad guys killed.

And now that we’ve seen the two-minute-long trailer, it appears that bloodthirsty moviegoers will not be disappointed. With in mind, we’ve decided to run down all of the ways people die in the John Wick: Chapter 3 trailer, timestamped for your convenience.

Lionsgate Pictures

1:12 — With a Machine Gun

The trailer starts off routinely enough, as John Wick is being hunted by four armed guards and he easily dispatches two of them with an assault rifle.

Lionsgate Pictures

1:15 — By Throwing the Machine Gun When it Runs Out of Bullets

Ever the resourceful assassin, when his weapon runs out of bullets, John Wick just hucks it at one of the dude’s heads, either breaking his neck or cracking his head open.