Keanu Reeves is a swell dude (and our best current movie action star).

Here’s a good story: “I realize later that he bought an ice cream cone he didn’t want, just to get receipt paper so he could scribble his autograph for a 16-year-old idiot.” Here’s another good story: “A family friend builds movie sets, doesn’t design, is one of the poor dudes that just builds. Anyways, he worked on the set for The Matrix and Keanu heard about family trouble he was having and gave him a $20,000 Christmas bonus to help him out.” And here’s a great story involving horses on the set of mega-hit John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

“He was very kind to the horses at all times,” equestrian gymnast Tad Griffith told the Ringer. “People just get on them and treat them like a prop. That’s the history of the industry, but that’s not what he did at all. He was always concerned about their welfare and how they were feeling and he’d always talk to them, which goes a long way because that’s exactly how we do it.” These are the same horses who killed bad guys by kicking them with their hind legs (I probably didn’t need to include this detail, but how many opportunities do you get to write “the same horses who killed bad guys by kicking them with their hind legs”? Not enough, I say.) Anyway, John Wick: Chapter 3: good movie.

This concludes another entry in Nice Stories About Keanu Reeves.

(Via the Ringer)