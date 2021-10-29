After nearly two decades away from the American film industry, legendary Chinese director John Woo is returning to Hollywood. Famous for his work on classic action films and thrillers like Hard Target, Broken Arrow, Face/Off, and Mission: Impossible 2 — as well as for pioneering both heroic bloodshed films and the “gun-fu” genre in Hong Kong — the director left America following the release of his film Paycheck back in 2003. However, after 18 years of working in Hong Kong, Deadline reports that Woo is returning to direct the zero-dialogue action film Silent Night.

Featuring star Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon, The Killing, Suicide Squad), Silent Night tells the story of a father who must go to the underworld to avenge his young son’s death. While the premise is admittedly pretty straightforward, what’s truly interesting about the action film is that it will not contain a single line of dialogue.

The film is currently in negotiations to be financed by Capstone, with John Wick’s Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christian Mercuri and Lori Tilkin all on board to produce. Aside from Kinnaman, no other cast members have been announced, though Deadline reports additional casting is currently underway.

No word currently on when, if ever, John Woo will direct a Fast and Furious movie.