We’re probably not far enough removed from Mad Men‘s 2015 conclusion to have a real reunion just yet, but for Jon Hamm and John Slattery a Fletch reboot is apparently enough to get a few of the partners at SCDP on the same set again.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Slattery and Hamm will appear in a Fletch reboot of the Chevy Chase film series based on a book from Gregory McDonald. And while it would be fun to just have the two drink together and maybe eat some oysters and run up several flights of stairs merely for comedic effect, the movie Confess, Fletch based on the book of the same name certainly makes it an intriguing project.

Mad Men alum Slattery is reteaming with Hamm for the reboot that closely follows the plot of the classic Gregory McDonald mystery novel series that inspired the 1980’s Chevy Chase films. Hamm stars as I.M.Fletcher, the hotshot investigative reporter played by Chase in the 1985 neo-noir comedy of the same name. McDonald’s 11 mystery books, the first of which was published in 1974, center on Fletcher as he juggles writing exposes while avoiding headaches caused by his two ex-wives. Greg Mottola, known for comedies like Superbad and Arrested Development, is directing, with Zev Borow penning the screenplay.

Anything with Hamm and Slattery appearing together is notable, but Hamm taking over as Fletch to begin with was a big deal. The chemistry the two have on screen is undeniable, and while they have plenty of credits to their name in the years since Mad Men wrapped, it’s still the project they’re best known for both individually and as a team.

