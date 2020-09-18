Jon Hamm has adopted a new rescue dog, and sadly, he didn’t name his new pooch “Dog Draper,” but it’s still a heartwarming tale.

According to the non-profit animal welfare group I Stand With My Pack, at only four months old, Splash was abandoned twice at a shelter by would-be adopters over the summer because he had “too much puppy energy.” The welfare group stepped in to find a good home for the boisterous pup, and man, did they knock it out of the park. After being contacted by the group, Hamm scooped up Splash who now “lives a fairy tale life,” according to an Instagram post from I Stand With My Pack:

Considering Hamm’s history of advocating for rescue dog adoption, and his emotional heartbreak when his beloved dog Cora died, Splash is in good hands. You can also see videos of the good boy’s puppy energy that made him too much of a handful for lesser mortals than the handsome Mad Men star below:

Splash isn’t the only thing that Hamm has rescued lately. The actor recently signed on to to be the latest leading man to revive the classic Fletch series made popular by Chevy Chase in the ’80s. Hamm and Superbad director Greg Mottola have a reboot ready to go at Miramax, and this time, Fletch might actually happen. Here’s the official synopsis:

In a mysterious chain of wild events, Fletch finds himself in the middle of multiple murders — one of which pins him as a prime suspect. While on a quest to prove his innocence, Fletch is tasked with finding his fiancée’s stolen art collection, the only inheritance she’s acquired after her father goes missing and is presumed dead. Zev Borow, consulting producer of the Lethal Weapon TV series, will be penning the feature adaptation.

Here’s hoping they’ll film near a nice park for Splash.

