To summon Candyman, you have to say his name five times. To get Tony Todd in the Candyman “spiritual sequel,” however, only takes one phone call.

Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele is producing a follow-up to the 1992 bee-heavy horror movie Candyman, about everyone’s favorite hook-based killer (sorry, Hook). “The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as a filmmaker,” the Key and Peele star said. “We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker’s legend.”

The actor who played Candyman in the original (and Farewell to the Flesh and Day of the Dead), Tony Todd, expressed interest in appearing in the sort-of sequel earlier this year, and apparently he got his wish. “Out of the blue, I got a phone call from Jordan Peele,” he said at Nickel City Comic Con, via CinemaBlend. “We’re still waiting for the contract, but the way he explained it to me was that it’s gonna be applause-worthy moments. That’s his words. No matter what happens with that, it’s gonna put renewed attention on the original.”

The Candyman can appear in Jordan Peele’s Candyman, the Candyman can.

(Via CinemaBlend)