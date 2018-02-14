‘Get Out’ Will Be Free To Watch In Select AMC Theaters On President’s Day

Monkeypaw Productions

Jordan Peele’s horror film/dark comedy/documentary Get Out has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay Oscars, so in honor of its one-year anniversary, Peele is bringing it back to select theaters for free this President’s Day. That’s Monday, February 19th for those who may not know exactly when Donald Trump’s possible favorite holiday lands on the calendar.

Here’s the announcement that seems more like a dastardly mind trick than anything. You had us at “Get Out” and “free” so we don’t need to have our minds ripped from us. We get it. We’ll go (as long as a participating AMC theater is nearby):

