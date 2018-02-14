Jordan Peele’s horror film/dark comedy/documentary Get Out has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay Oscars, so in honor of its one-year anniversary, Peele is bringing it back to select theaters for free this President’s Day. That’s Monday, February 19th for those who may not know exactly when Donald Trump’s possible favorite holiday lands on the calendar.
Here’s the announcement that seems more like a dastardly mind trick than anything. You had us at “Get Out” and “free” so we don’t need to have our minds ripped from us. We get it. We’ll go (as long as a participating AMC theater is nearby):
Woof, Allison Williams has her father’s eyes and Jay Leno’s jaw.
Nice objectifying bro. Do her tits next.
Haven’t seen them, so couldn’t say. But you could use that chin to chisel a block of marble. She looks like Norman Bates dressed up as Mother. It’d take two of her to get any uglier. She looks like the Hapsburgian prince from 30 Rock. Yeesh, she looks like someone just opened to ark of the covenant.
Oh, and chill out, dude. You take this shit way too seriously. Just take a look at Allison Williams and remember, things could be worse.
Primo objectifying, man. But lets keep it casual, cool?
What do you think her secret fears are?
Probably falling asleep on top of a kitten and crushing it with that granite jaw of hers.
Just take a look at Allison Williams and remember, things could be worse.
I know it’s wrong, but that did make me laugh.
Squat Cobbler ,
She has an ok ass from what I have seen.