The “Untitled Jordan Peele Horror Event” has found its title.

Last year, Universal Pictures set a release date (July 22, 2022) for Jordan Peele’s third movie, following Get Out (which was nominated for four Oscars, including a win for Best Original Screenplay) and Us. That was all we knew about the film at the time, but in the months since, more information has started to trickle out. It will star Daniel Kaluuya (who worked with Peele on Get Out), Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, and on Thursday, Peele revealed the title and a mysteriously ominous poster. Let the speculation begin.

Nope? More like “yup.”

After the success of Get Out, Peele said that he has “four other social thrillers that I want to unveil in the next decade… The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together. I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons.”