Jordan Peele Speaks About Harsh Truths In His Spirit Awards Acceptance Speech For Best Director

03.03.18 6 days ago 3 Comments

Jordan Peele has a way of balancing the serious and the humorous, he’s built a career on it. At the 33rd Spirit Awards, he was able to use his talent to pay honor to Spike Lee, the man who handed him the Best Director award, while also speaking some harsh, painfully funny truths.

During his Screenplay acceptance speech, Peele said: “Working on this screenplay, I realized that there are people who are locked up for smoking a lot less weed than I smoked while I was writing this movie.” The former actor, said he thought it would be “20 years” before people understood Get Out, but here we are. Get Out is officially an Oscar favorite.

At the Spirit Awards, Get Out won Best Picture and Peele took home the Best Director award and Best Screenplay award, which could mean his horror/satire/documentary is primed to bring home an Oscar or three on Sunday.

