Jordan Peele Speaks About Harsh Truths In His Spirit Awards Acceptance Speech For Best Director

03.03.18 13 hours ago

Jordan Peele has a way of balancing the serious and the humorous, he’s built a career on it. At the 33rd Spirit Awards, he was able to use his talent to pay honor to Spike Lee, the man who handed him the Best Director award, while also speaking some harsh, painfully funny truths.

During his Screenplay acceptance speech, Peele said: “Working on this screenplay, I realized that there are people who are locked up for smoking a lot less weed than I smoked while I was writing this movie.” The former actor, said he thought it would be “20 years” before people understood Get Out, but here we are. Get Out is officially an Oscar favorite.

At the Spirit Awards, Get Out won Best Picture and Peele took home the Best Director award and Best Screenplay award, which could mean his horror/satire/documentary is primed to bring home an Oscar or three on Sunday.

Around The Web

TAGSJORDAN PEELEOSCARS

The RX

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 days ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 5 days ago
Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

02.23.18 1 week ago
On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

02.22.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

02.21.18 2 weeks ago
U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP