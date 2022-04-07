On the latest episode of Hot Ones from First We Feast, Academy Award-nominated actor Josh Brolin wore a camo hat, asked what it will be like going to the bathroom after consuming extremely hot sauces, and, most importantly, went over details of his audition for The Fly 2 (1989) which made his agent at the time ask, “What the f*ck did you do in there?”

Hot Ones host Sean Evans asked Brolin if it’s true that he blew his audition for The Fly 2 by overcommitting to the whole metamorphosis part.

“Yes,” Brolin said. “I went in there, man, and I totally committed. And I did this for like, 22 years with pretty much every audition I ever did. But I was on the ground and I was frothing at the mouth because he’s in a chrysalis, he’s in a cocoon. What happens to one that’s human that’s not used to something like morphing from one thing to another? One would imagine that it would be a painful process, would one not? And then toy finish the audition, which is always the most uncomfortable part where they all look at you and there’s a pause and they go, ‘thanks for coming in, thank you, that was wonderful.'”

Brolin, who handles the hot sauces quite well, said that he left and when he got home, there was already a message from his agent. “I called the agent back and he said ‘what the f*ck did you do in there?’ literally, verbatim,” Brolin said. “And I said, ‘did I get it?’ and he’s like, ‘oh, no, they’ll probably never see you again.'”

You can see Brolin tell The Fly 2 audition story around the 5:40 minute mark above, but we recommend watching the whole thing.

BTW, the role of Martin Brundle in The Fly 2 went to Eric Schultz, who we would very much like to see play a big purple villain one day.