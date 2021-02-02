After Armie Hammer exited the role following a growing list of allegations on social media, Josh Duhamel has been officially confirmed as the romantic lead opposite Jennifer Lopez in the action comedy Shotgun Wedding. Jennifer Coolidge and Sonia Braga have also been added to the cast as Duhamel and Lopez’s mothers. Via Variety:

“We couldn’t be happier for our bride and groom of this ‘Shotgun Wedding,’” Erin Westerman, president of production for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “We know Josh and Jennifer will make a compelling and sexy on-screen couple and they will be fun sparring partners as their dream destination wedding erupts into a memorable nightmare.”

Hammer left the project in mid-January after a series of direct messages and accusations tied the actor to cannibalism roleplay and acting out “rape fantasies.” In a statement, Hammer denied the accusations and dropped out of Shotgun Wedding citing the need to be with his children. “I’m not responding to these bullsh*t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer said. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Since then, the online allegations against Hammer have increased, causing him to exit two more projects. On Monday, his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers issued a statement on Instagram where she supported Hammer’s alleged victims. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters,” Chambers wrote. “I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.”

You can see her full statement below:

(Via Variety)