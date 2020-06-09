Judd Apatow On How Leslie Mann Saved ‘The King Of Staten Island’

Earlier this year Judd Apatow was on Conan O’Brien’s podcast, sometime before the middle of March – I know this because I remember listening to it on the Q train and it’s been a considerable amount of time since I’ve been on the New York City subway – and when the subject of The King of Staten Island was brought up, he sounded fraught. Actually, that’s not entirely true, since O’Brien merely asked, “how are you,” (granted, a more and more difficult question to answer every day) before Apatow launched into an answer about how frustrated he was working on post-production of his new movie. I remember thinking to myself, while listening on the Q train, oh, that doesn’t sound good.

In retrospect, this makes a lot more sense. The King of Staten Island, which is getting great reviews, seems like a movie where everything has to be meticulous to work. (And it does work.) And when Apatow was talking to O’Brien, he was in the editing process and couldn’t quite get the opening scene right. It was Leslie Mann who suggested moving a scene of Pete Davidson’s Scott, obviously distraught, probably under the influence, driving along, not noticing the accident just up ahead. It’s a terrific opening scene and tells us everything we need to know about Scott. But, as Apatow says, he was being “bullheaded” and didn’t take this advice for months. It was only after he moved the scene that it all come together.

The King of Staten Island is loosely based on the life of Pete Davidson, who plays Scott, but with some major differences. As Apatow explains ahead, throwing 9/11 into this movie was just too much of a shared grief and would take away from Scott’s (and Davidson’s) personal grief. So Scott’s firefighter father dies in 2004, as Scott, now in his 20s, just kind of drifts aimlessly through life. But, as Apatow says, The King of Staten Island, at its heart, is a love story between Scott and Bill Burr’s Ray, the firefighter love interest of Scott’s mother (played by Marisa Tomei). It’s a deceptively sweet film that, as Apatow admits, still has at least one scene that makes him tear up every time.

Judd Apatow: How are you?

I keep catching myself saying “good,” but I wish I could just say “bad” and not have to offer an explanation. If you say “good” people don’t ask why.

Yeah, I know. It’s all new territory.

I’m sure it has to be weird for you right now doing press for a movie.

Yeah. It’s unprecedented times.

How are you holding up on the press tour? I’m assuming it’s a bit weird.

When our release date was canceled, I decided not to put any energy into worrying about when the movie would come out. There are more important things happening and I figured it would get figured out at some point. And then we decided that we would put it out on video on demand, which I was excited about because I thought this movie makes people happy. It’s also about first responders: firemen and nurses and trauma and grief, and it might help people process some of what’s going on around them. And I adjusted to the idea that we would have it come out on June 12th … and then the world changed again with everything that’s occurring right now. Obviously, it’s not important in the grand scheme of things, so I’m just doing my best to try to be positive during a really difficult time. I always feel like nothing will get better in the world, unless we all realize that we’re in this together. And whenever people try to separate people, it only leads to bad things. And it’s a Buddhist idea that we all need to get over the illusion of separateness.

It is a surprisingly emotional movie about firefighters.

Well, firefighters are very special people and we spent a lot of time with them over the last few years. The movie is a tribute to people who are willing to take those types of risks to help other people. And now with what’s happening with COVID, we see that there are people in many professions who put themselves in harm’s way to help others. That’s part of why I wanted the movie to come out, because it is a way of acknowledging that.