Last week, Maria Bakalova received a well deserved Golden Globe nomination for her performance as Borat’s daughter Tutar in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. That’s on top of her Critics’ Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, making her a genuine Oscar contender. Remember: the original Borat, which is a fun collection of words, was up for Best Adapted Screenplay, while Sacha Baron Cohen won the Globe for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. But even if Bakalova is unfairly snubbed (the Academy Awards track record with comedies is not great), at least her career is thriving: the actress has been cast in Judd Apatow’s new comedy for Netflix.

The Bubble “follows a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film,” according to Deadline. The comedy will also star Karen Gillian, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, and Peter Serafinowicz. Apatow, who will write and direct, must have yelled “want to be in my new movie?” from the living room to get Mann to sign up.

Once Netflix boarded the project, it quickly was fast-tracked with a plan to start shooting at the top of 2021. The plan also always has been to deliver a cast that rivals previous A-list ensembles like those for The Disaster Artist and Knives Out, and Apatow looks to have delivered that here.

Bakalova. Gillan. Pascal. It’s a great cast, no doubt, but there’s someone missing…

(Via Deadline)