Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle doesn’t easily lend itself to a sequel, especially with the core adult cast (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan), but considering the 2017 movie made nearly $1 billion at the box office: [extremely Rhys Darby voice] welcome to Jumanji: The Next Level.

The plot for The Next Level, which maddeningly isn’t called 2manji (remember: Welcome to the Jungle is not a sequel and/or reboot to 1995’s Jumanji; the Jumanji timeline is complicated), revolves around the teens from the original returning to Jumanji, except this time, everyone, minus Karen Gillan it appears, is playing different characters. Kevin Hart is Danny Glover (!); Jack Black, who was legitimately award-worthy in Welcome to the Jungle, is Ser’Darius Blain (interesting choice!); and most importantly, Dwayne Johnson is Danny DeVito. It’s like Twins, but with giant snakes and rampaging ostriches. I can’t wait.

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot summary:

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Jumanji: The Next Level opens on December 13.