Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has starred in one of 2017’s most financially successful movies, and one of it’s biggest flops. But the eternally-positive wrestler-turned-actor doesn’t see Baywatch as being any less popular than The Fate of the Furious. “Fans LOVE the movie,” he tweeted after the first wave of negative reviews rolled in. “Critics HATE it. What a glaring disconnect.”

But what will the fans think of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which is definitely not a reboot of Jumanji, Joe Johnston’s kid-friendly action-adventure about a board game that comes to life starring Robin Williams? The original came out in 1995, and is one of those movies that nostalgic ’90s kids hold dear (speaking as an aforementioned ’90s kid, I like Jumanji a lot, and have seen it a dozen times, but it’s not a good movie; it’s a fun one).

Welcome to the Jungle already raised some eyebrows when the first photos were released, and they showed Karen Gillan in “child-sized clothes.” But the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star says, “There’s a really valid reason why she’s wearing that. My character is really not happy about it!” All is explained in the first trailer, which you can watch above. Here’s the official synopsis.

In a brand new Jumanji adventure, the tables are turned as four teenagers are sucked into Jumanji’s world — pitted against rhinos, black mambas and an endless variety of jungle traps and puzzles. To survive, they’ll play as characters from the game: meek Spencer becomes a brave explorer (Dwayne Johnson); hulky jock Fridge becomes a tiny genius (Kevin Hart); It-girl Bethany becomes a bookworm professor (Jack Black); and unathletic Martha becomes an amazonian warrior (Karen Gillan). To beat the game and return to the real world with their lives, they’ll have to start seeing things in an entirely different way.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle opens December 20.