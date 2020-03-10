There have been multiple movies based on Disney theme park rides, some more successful (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl) than others (The Haunted Mansion, the other Pirates of the Caribbean movies). Time will only tell if Jungle Cruise belongs in the former or latter category, but casting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, along with supporting roles for Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti (!), is a good start. And even if the movie bombs, at least we’ll get some good sinking puns.

Also, the Rock plays a guitar.

Worth the cost of a ticket alone. Anyway, based on the new trailer, Jungle Cruise looks like it could be a Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn-style throwback, but with some mystical nonsense and The Rock fighting a leopard. Hm, so maybe it’s not EXACTLY like The African Queen, but there is a boat! Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Set during the early 20th century, a riverboat captain named Frank (Dwayne Johnson) takes a scientist (Emily Blunt) and her brother on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life which is believed to possess healing powers. All the while, the trio must fight against dangerous wild animals and a competing German expedition.

Giamatti as the hippo or GTFO. Jungle Cruise opens on July 24.