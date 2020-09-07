While life amid the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been great for anyone in the movie-making industry, one of the first films to resume operations seems to be going just swimmingly. Robert Pattinson’s reported COVID-19 positive on the set of The Batman has been a harsh reminder that the highly-contagious disease can infiltrate any set, but thus far there haven’t been any reported problems on the set of Jurassic Park: Dominion.
And now we know what some of the Jurassic Park crew have been doing in their spare time inside the dino bubble: singing songs. Labor Day brought us a lovely duet between Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, posted on the former’s very lovely Twitter account. Simply given the message “I remember you,” the two then pull off a jazzy rendition of the Frank Ifield classic, with Goldblum on keys and Neill leading the way.
I Remember You #JeffGoldblum pic.twitter.com/gFAv6LGFH3
— Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) September 7, 2020
“I remember you, you’re the one who made my dreams come true,” the song goes. It was a delightful little tune, and it certainly got some fans very excited about the reunion of the Jurassic Park characters we’ll likely see on-screen once the movie is done filming. I mean, some people got really excited about this.
— Brendan McCallion (@brendiano101) September 7, 2020
We’ll have to see if there’s a musical number in the next Jurassic Park, but now we know that it certainly is in the wheelhouse of two of the movie’s big stars.