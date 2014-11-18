‘Jurassic World’ Debuts New Images And A Snarky New Viral Site

Jurassic World‘s plot hinges on the greed of a large corporation blinding it to the idea that penning up dinosaurs and getting rubes to gawk at them isn’t a great idea. And somebody in the movie’s marketing department is having a lot of fun with it, if the new viral site for Masrani Global is any indication.
Honestly, as somebody who’s written copy like this, it’s a spot-on parody of meaningless corporate buzzwords and double-speak, from the “definitions” to the mindless hype setting up the movie’s goofy plot:
“You can’t expect the world’s greatest theme park to merely rely on the same attractions. We need to be proactive, thinking of bigger and better things. Isla Nublar only peaks in attendance during the American holiday season. Why? Proximity. The world has seen what we have to offer, but they aren’t in awe as they once used to be. We need to change that. We have a chance to over the upcoming few years.”
And, of course, the site has a whole bunch of images, as collected by SlashFilm, including Irrfan Khan and B.D. Wong in character as Simon Masrani and Dr. Henry Wu, respectively:
And of course a few shots of how baby dinosaurs are made:
It also tells us that something tied to the movie, likely the trailer, will be debuting at next week, November 26th, at 9pm. So, if you’re trapped somewhere with nothing to do, a few minutes of joy will be yours.
Make sure to fill out the job application for your own Jurassic World ID card.
Is this movie based on any of the novels or is this a completely “original” thing?
Completely their own idea. Unless Michael Crichton faked his death and is secretly writing the script, which is ridiculous. Right?
Please tell me they arm the T-Rex’s with armor and rocket launchers. That would definitely increase tourism in the 14-18 male demographic.
“Sure some Dinosaurs ended up killing a bunch of people(and Newman kind of deserved it), but aside from those 3 major instances, what are the odds of that happening again?”
The second and third film don’t count as disasters because people actively went to an island with free roaming dinosaurs. You got what was coming to you really. The first one is the only one where something went wrong. Shit man I would go to Jurassic World, knowing full well what happened at Jurassic Park.
@Thundermatts That’s a good point, actually. Still, after a T. Rex got loose in the ‘burbs and ate someone’s dog, you’d think people would be up in arms.
@Dan Seitz
The fact that a T-Rex got lose in San Diego’s burbs is kind of funny, when you think of the tools that live there. Then I got thinking about how hilarious it would be if a T-Rex got loose in Compton…
BD WONG IS BACK? Yeah this is gonnabe fuckin aaaaaaaaaaawesomeee
We never did get him eating ginger ice cream and suggesting slower dinosaurs…
If that’s Wong, he doesn’t want to be Wight…