Despite the fact that it won’t hit theaters for another year, the promotional train for Jurassic World: Dominion is already barreling out of the station as Universal and director Colin Trevorrow build up hype for the third installment in the films series starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

During a new interview, Trevorrow shared a little bit of the plot details for Dominion, which have been closely guarded outside of the announcement that original Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will be a major part of the film. While talking to Collider, Trevorrow revealed that the third film will be a more of spy movie, and God willing, that should include dinosaurs drinking martinis:

“I’m sure it’s no secret that we shot in the UK, we shot in British Columbia. We shot in Malta. And those are essentially representing our locations. There’s another major location that I don’t want to disclose just yet. But there’s any environment you can imagine, ecological environment, physical environment that you can think of, it’s represented in this movie, [because it] is a big globe-hopping adventure. It’s got a little bit of Bourne and Bond and a bit of a spy movie thrown into it too. Spy movie, science thriller with dinosaurs.”

Anyone else picturing a T-Rex playing high stakes poker?

As for how fans can get their first look at this film full of dino-espionage, it’s about to happen in the best way possible: Right before F9. According to the Jurassic World Twitter account, an exclusive extended preview of Jurassic World: Dominion will run before IMAX screenings of the Vin Diesel muscle car film.

It all started here. Be the first to see an exclusive extended preview of #JurassicWorldDominion only on @IMAX screenings of #F9. pic.twitter.com/8Dncf3nm7X — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 9, 2021

Jurassic World: Dominion roars into theaters on June 10, 2022.

