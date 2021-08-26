The first footage from Jurassic World: Dominion was shown at CinemaCon on Wednesday and apparently it’s like “Indiana Jones with dinosaurs” (I would prefer “Fast and Furious with dinosaurs,” but that sounds good, too). “A dilophosaurus screams and unleashes his mane. The T-Rex is seen rampaging, of course. We see someone holding a flare. A triceratops smashing against a Jeep,” Gizmodo reports about the footage, which hasn’t been released to the public. “Shots of Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and then shots of all of the stars from both series looking up at something, reminiscent of the lighting from the T-Rex attack in the first film.”

Dominion wraps up the Jurassic World trilogy, but it won’t be the final Jurassic film. “It’s the start of a new era,” legendary producer Frank Marshall told Collider about Dominion. “The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope.” The only movie in the franchise to fully tackle that concept — what if humans and dinosaurs co-existed on our turf— is the third act of The Lost World. And that didn’t turn out well for the people (and one dog) of San Diego.

But if you’re undecided over whether humans should have brought back dinosaurs to sell a few margaritas (capitalism finds a way), Dominion will put that debate to rest:

“This movie asks a single question: if dinosaurs lived amongst us, would you be safe?” said Trevorrow. “And the answer is no.”

That’s director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow in a CinemaCon sizzle reel posing the “single question” that Dominion asks — and then immediately answering it. My counterpoint: Fred and Barney did just fine in The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas.

Jurassic World: Dominion opens on June 10, 2022.