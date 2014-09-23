‘Jurassic World’ Drops Another Big Plot Hint In Tweet Form

Hey, remember when the fat guy from Seinfeld got disemboweled by a dinosaur in a movie sold as family entertainment? That’s why the ’90s were awesome. And apparently, we’ll be going back in Jurassic World.
From, who else, director Colin Trevorrow, and spotted by The Hollywood Reporter, a new tweet from the set is pretty evocative in of itself.
Yeah, that’ll fit right in with the creepy amusement park they’re shooting in. The sign, of course, is what Nedry sees as he’s trying to get to the docks with the dinosaur embryos, only to meet a nice dinosaur. Jurassic World does take place on Isla Nublar, so we’re guessing either the movie picks up on the island at some point before the actual plot kicks in, or perhaps at some point we get to visit the old park and see what wild dinosaurs have done with the place.
Although to be fair, we’re only assuming he was killed in the movie. The way that jeep was rocking, Dennis might have just… wanted to be alone for a while after what happened to him.
Does this mean someone finds the lost Barbosal can full of Dino DNA?
Such an obvious sequel setup, and yet they never used it.
i believe it’s spelled bulbasaur
This movie takes place in Carcosa.
The Isla Nublar dinosaurs got wiped out by the Hurricane. Isla Sorna is where the dinosaurs are flourishing.
Oddly, the marketing materials refer to Nublar.
Life finds a way, you guys.
Does this mean the guy who played Dodgson will be reprising his role?
“Dodgson! We’ve got Dodgson here!”
“Why is he wearing an orange jumpsuit?”
It’s Dodson, named after actual paleontologist Peter Dodson (who, unlike the character, is a really nice guy).
@Mike Keesey What was wrong with Dodson in the movie? He was just trying to get some Dino DNA, which shouldn’t have been hidden from humanity when it’s our sweat and blood that got it (“You stood on the shoulders of giants”).
He seemed like a perfectly nice guy.
Well, Hello, Newman!
Jonah Hill could play his son. Maybe C-Tates could come too? Fuck it: 24 Jumpasauras.
C-Tates for son of Goldblum
Where’s the black daughter who’s playing her? Is that woman who was arrested for kissing her boyfriend available?