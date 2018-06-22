Universal

In theaters right now, the fifth installment of the Jurassic Park is playing at a local multiplex somewhere near you right now. This one is called Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In this installment, a volcano is going to erupt on the island where Jurassic World used to be and now all the dinosaurs are in jeopardy of dying from hot magma. One of these dinosaurs is our new favorite dinosaur, a pretty chill velociraptor named Blue.

So, what makes Blue tick? This week we met up with Blue at a Manhattan Johnny Rockets to get to know Blue a bit more and to find out how he differs from what we see on screen, what his plans are for the future, and what we can expect from Jurassic World 3.

(Also … you’re welcome, nobody.)

Hello, Blue, it’s nice to meet you.

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Are you exited about Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom?

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

I don’t know, “a movie that defined a generation” might be considered hyperbole?

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Why do they call you Blue?

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Oh, the color on your face. That makes sense. I thought maybe you were sad.

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Did you pull any pranks on set?

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Did Chris Pratt ever get his toe back?

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

That’s a good prank.

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Can I feed you some beef jerky?

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

What’s your favorite dish at Johnny Rockets?

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Are you in love?

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Do you feel bad when you eat humans?

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

But a lot of people are nice.

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

That’s hard to argue with.

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Yes, I watch the news.

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

I agree but…

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Well, I don’t agree with your policy but you have clearly thought this out.

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

What’s Jeff Goldblum like?

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Well, maybe you’ll meet him in the next movie.

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

I know you can’t talk about spoilers…

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Can I feed you a peanut?

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Do you know Grimlock?

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Did you read that Johnny Depp profile?

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Now that your island is gone maybe you can move to his island? It looks nice.

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Have you seen Old School?

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

There’s a joke about a character named Blue that people like.

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

“You’re my boy, Blue.”

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

No, it’s kind of funny.

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Well, it’s on cable a lot…

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

What can we see you in next?

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Casting you as Brian May in Bohemian Rhapsody is really strange casting, but I’m intrigued.

GAAAA SQUEEEEEEEE!

Well, I really enjoyed our time, Blue. It was nice to meet you.

You too.

You can contact Mike Ryan directly on Twitter.