Universal has been slowly pushing the Dinosaur Protection Group on social media since the release of the first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom back in December. Taking on the form of an advocacy group led by Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire from the first film, the DPG is pushing to save the dinosaurs on Isla Nublar from extinction courtesy of the volcanic event that is about to strike the island. The group now has its own website and a video PSA, embedded above, to spread their message and take a viral route at promoting the next film in the franchise.

The DPG is basically like Greenpeace for dinosaurs, saying that just because we brought dinosaurs back to life doesn’t mean we control them or own them for experimentation. This seems to stand at odds with everything these films have been about since the beginning, but OK. The group’s site lays out their mission and also introduces us to Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda’s characters from the film alongside Howard:

The Dinosaur Protection Group (DPG) is dedicated to establishing and protecting the rights of all living dinosaurs. The DPG was founded and operates under the principle that dinosaurs are not ours to experiment upon or exploit for entertainment or financial gain. Though we brought them back to existence, we do not thereby claim the right to assume control of them. We are focused upon securing their health, providing a sustainable environment, and limiting human intrusion into their lives. The DPG works through public education, research, rescue, legislation, special events and, when needed, direct action. All operations are 100% funded by the financial support of like-minded individuals. No amount of donation will buy any amount of influence.

The site features a lot of information to sift through and also provides a few posters to raise awareness of the dinosaurs in your local area: