Warner Bros. Has Reportedly Opened An Investigation Into Claims Of Misconduct On The ‘Justice League’ Set

Shortly after the announcement that HBO Max will release Zack Snyder’s original version of Justice League — a.k.a. the infamous “Snyder Cut” — Cyborg actor Ray Fisher went online to vent his frustrations with alleged abuses committed by Joss Whedon after the director replaced Snyder and delivered the poorly-received theatrical version of the film. While Fisher’s allegations made for some interesting headlines and unearthed rumors of behind-the-scenes drama, it appears WarnerMedia is taking the issue seriously. According to a report in Variety, the studio has launched an internal investigation into the production that will focus on Whedon as well as producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, who Fisher also publicly accused of misconduct:

There have been no findings yet, and there is no specific timeline for the investigation. The source stressed that WarnerMedia hasn’t prejudged Whedon, Johns, or Berg, that the investigation is not limited to them, and that to preserve the integrity of the investigation, the company won’t conduct it in the public sphere.

Fisher was the first to announce the investigation on Twitter on Thursday.

The brewing Justice League scandal started in late June when Fisher retracted his support of Whedon in the lead-up to Justice League‘s theatrical release.

Two days later, Fisher alleged that Whedon was abusive on set after taking over when Snyder stepped away following the death of his daughter.

But as the story began to grow, Fisher pulled back on his public statements and warned fans during an Instagram Q&A that he had to tread lightly to avoid being sued into oblivion, although, he did promise that “we will get it done, and we will win.” From there, the issue seemed to die down until Fisher returned again in August to specifically call out Johns, who has been a top talent at DC Comics for decades.

That accusation came just over a week ago, and with the news of a reported investigation underway, it appears that Fisher is feeling more confident in naming names. The investigation appears to be in its early stages, but it will be interesting to see what unfolds as Whedon is still regarded as a powerful figure in the superhero genre thanks to his work directing Marvel’s Avengers and its sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron.

